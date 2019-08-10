

A fire forced the evacuation of a Downtown Eastside hotel Saturday morning.

The flames broke out in a suite on the third floor of the Astoria Hotel on East Hastings Street at Hawks Avenue sometime before 9:45 a.m.

"Crews responded to this address for alarm bells ringing," said battalion chief Dan Nichols of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. "When they investigated, they found that there was a small fire in one of the suites."

The fire was contained entirely to possessions within the room and did not spread to the building itself, Nichols said.

"It was mostly knocked down by the sprinkler system, but crews had to do a little bit of overhaul and knock down some of the hotspots," he said.

No one was injured in the fire. Nichols said some of the suites below the one where it was located may have water damage, but residents were fortunate the building had functioning sprinklers.

"The sprinkler system was running for a while, but it did its job," he said. "They're lucky. It's a good thing. Sprinklers work."

The Astoria is one of several single resident occupancy (SRO) hotels in the Downtown Eastside operated by the Sahota family.