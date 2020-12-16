VANCOUVER -- With B.C.'s strict COVID-19 restrictions continuing into January, TransLink has decided not to provide free transit this New Year's Eve.

Bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus service is usually free on New Year's Eve to discourage people from drinking and driving, but TransLink said doing so in 2020 would be "inconsistent" with the province's current public health orders barring gatherings and events.

"We want to encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season and follow the orders put in place by the provincial health officer," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a news release. "We all have a responsibility this year to keep our communities safe and we look forward to resuming free transit on New Year’s Eve in 2021."

TransLink won't be extending running hours on New Year's Eve either, instead operating on a normal weekday schedule. New Year's Eve lands on a Friday this year.

Under B.C.'s restrictions, people are supposed to spend the holidays with members of their own household. Those who live alone are allowed to create their own core bubble of up to two people to spend the holidays with.

TransLink currently requires passengers to wear masks on transit, as well as at bus stops and stations.