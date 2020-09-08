VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s nightclubs and banquet halls have been ordered to close immediately to help stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The sale of alcohol in all bars, pubs and restaurants must also cease nightly at 10 p.m. Venues must also close at 11 p.m., unless they are providing full meal service, but they must not serve alcohol.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced measures that would make it easier for people to avoid speaking loudly. Music or other background sounds, such as from televisions, must be no louder than the volume of normal conversation.

Henry described the changes as a "last resort" but that the venues have been a source of significant risk and proved challenging for contact tracing.

"It is the time for all of us to cut back on our social interactions," she said.

Prior to Henry's announcement, B.C.'s largest health authority said it would support further restrictions, and maybe even closures, at some of the province's "problematic venues" during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that more regulations may be announced in the coming days.

During a phone call with media Tuesday morning, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health's interim chief medical officer, said the steady increase in COVID-19 cases is forcing health officials to consider where transmission is happening and whether more restrictions are needed.

"When we dig into the data there are certain locations that are indicated as being possibly problematic areas," she said. "I know that (Dr. Bonnie Henry) is looking at bars and nightclubs as one possibility and also some large gatherings that have taken place around weddings and funerals."

Brodkin said some large gatherings have been especially concerning.

"Large gatherings of up to 50 people can take place safely, but it means that social distancing and other control measures need to be in place," she said. "So any large gathering where those control measures are not in place is a concern to us."

Brodkin also hinted that an announcement on further restrictions may be coming soon, calling the fines introduced last month "a first step."

"I don't know the details of what (Dr. Henry) planning to restrict, but I do know that they have been looking very carefully at the data and we're expecting an announcement in the next day or so," Brodkin said.

"If necessary, the province may go further and may actually close some of the more problematic venues. I don't know the details of what they are planning to close, but I do know that this is something they may be looking at."

Last month, the health authority issued exposure warnings for a hookah lounge, an event billed as a rave, two pubs and a general store.