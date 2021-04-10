VANCOUVER -- As long as there are no further positive tests for COVID-19 Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks will return to the ice on Sunday, the National Hockey League has announced.

The Canucks are scheduled to reopen their facilities for practice on Sunday, with a game against the Edmonton Oilers scheduled for April 16.

A total of seven Canucks games have been postponed as a result of coronavirus cases that ripped through the organization in recent weeks.

Twenty-five people associated with the team have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 31. That total includes 21 players.

