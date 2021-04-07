VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks say 21 players and four staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19, and that the source infection was a variant.

One additional player is considered a close contact, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

It's unclear which COVID-19 variant started the outbreak, but the Canucks said genome sequencing is being performed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"An ongoing investigation by Vancouver Coastal Health and club contact tracing staff attributes the source infection to a single individual obtained in a community setting, which has since been identified by public health as a public exposure location," the statement reads. "Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case."

