'New world order' conspiracy theory not a valid reason to stop paying mortgage: B.C. judge
A conspiracy theory about "new world order" is not a valid argument in a recent foreclosure case involving a home in Vancouver, a judge in British Columbia ruled.
The case before the provincial Supreme Court was heard last month in Vancouver, and involved the Bank of Montreal and two respondents, one of whom did not fight the foreclosure.
The other, Karen Wai King Lew, tried to appeal the order made in April involving the sale of her property to the bank in May.
The court heard on July 12 that Lew owed more than $290,000, and a foreclosure order had been made in the fall. The homeowner and a second mortgagee were given a redemption period, but made no payments, meaning she'd have to give up her home.
As for why no payments were made, Lew claimed there was no debt owed. Her argument involved an unsubstantiated belief that a secretive, powerful group is attempting to rule the world through a single global government – the so-called new world order.
She told the court that her mortgage had actually been forgiven in February under two supposed laws referred to by conspiracy theorists as the National Economic Security and Reformation Act and the Global Economic Security and Reformation Act (NESARA/GESARA). Believers of this hoax say the first act was secretly passed by U.S. congress, and the second was accepted on a global scale.
The laws were never announced, and there’s no evidence they were ever passed. Believers say that’s because all evidence was destroyed in the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
In Lew's case, she tried to argue that these acts meant a global debt forgiveness that included the amount remaining on her mortgage.
The Vancouver case centred around whether the mortgage was forgiven, and included that Lew had tried to get a loan or a reverse mortgage so that she would not lose her home, prior to bringing up new world order. The court heard she'd tried to get an extension and that she'd said her sister would loan her the money. At that time, she didn't get into the conspiracy theory at all, the judge said.
Lew was, at one point, given a month to come up with the financing before the order to sell her house back to the bank came into effect.
She failed to do so, and attempted to appeal the order in July. It was at that point that she mentioned the theory that included debt forgiveness through the aforementioned acts.
"She described it as a pending new world order that has its roots in the United States (NESARA), but has evolved to a global movement (GESARA), to which many countries are signatories, including Canada," Justice Sharon Matthews wrote in a summary of the case.
"She asserted that it involves resignation of world leaders, new currencies that will be backed by gold, and a more harmonious and peaceful world where the enslavement qualities of debt will be abolished."
Armed with this theory and a document from a GESARA website, she argued "all credit card, mortgage, and other bank debt due to illegal banking and government activities will be cancelled."
She said under this new world order, all debit will be forgiven. Because of this, Lew said, she did not need to pay her mortgage.
What she did not have is any documentation or legislation from Canada or British Columbia showing that NESARA/GESARA had been implemented. Lew, who represented herself, had no evidence that either of the acts had been incorporated into foreclosure law either, Justice Matthews said.
She also argued the person who granted the order that would lead to the bank taking over her home was biased, claiming that the pending new world order "is well-known to the banks" and so she too would have known about it, as a part of a law firm specializing in foreclosures.
Lew claimed that person actually changed careers, knowing that her firm would not be able to practice foreclosure law because all mortgages and debts will be forgiven under the new world order.
The arguments were shot down by the judge, who sided with the bank and the second mortgagee when they told the court NESARA/GESARA don't have any part in Canadian foreclosure law. Additionally, they pointed out Lew's appeal was two weeks after the sale order was made, so she was out of time.
" I have not accepted that NESARA/GESARA is part of the Canadian legal landscape. I do not accept that Ms. Lew has proven there is a new world order pending that will end foreclosure proceedings, let alone that Master Robertson knew of this and made a career change to avoid its consequences on her law practice," Matthews wrote.
The judge also accepted BMO's side of things – there was no merit to the bias claim.
The appeal failed, and Lew was ordered to cover the legal costs of BMO and the second mortgagee.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Tracking active wildfires around the world
On CTVNews.ca, a satellite map using real-time NASA data shows active wildfires burning around the world.
Twitter down for thousands of users
Twitter was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo singer makes debut on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Nanaimo, B.C.-raised singer Lauren Spencer-Smith made her U.S. talkshow debut with an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
-
Missing Port Alberni woman subject of podcast series
The search is still on for a missing Port Alberni woman, and friends and family are hoping that a new podcast revolving around the 40-year-old's disappearance will help keep the investigation in people's minds.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria announces nearly $400k in grants for arts, culture venues
The City of Victoria is awarding nearly $400,000 in grants to several non-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Calgary
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
-
Calgary man and dog drown at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country
Alberta RCMP officers are hoping to recover the body of a man they say drowned while trying to save a dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.
-
Fire restriction in effect for part of southwestern Alberta due to hot, dry weather
Officials say extreme temperatures and dry conditions have persisted in the area with almost no precipitation.
Edmonton
-
Fatal Highway 770 crash part of larger criminal investigation: RCMP
A fatal crash west of Edmonton is part of a larger investigation into a "string" of break-and-enters, police say.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
-
Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship
The buzz and excitement that surrounded the initial 2022 tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., is largely absent.
Toronto
-
Ontario government promises parents another payout in re-tabled budget
Some parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year.
-
Global epidural shortage hits some Toronto hospitals
Some Toronto-area hospitals are reporting a shortage of epidural tubes amid ongoing global supply issues.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
More than 288,000 Quebecers now registered with family physician group
In two months, 288,709 more Quebecers have signed up with a family medicine group.
-
Montreal's First People's Fest returns this week
Montreal's First People's Festival begins Tuesday night with a film screening at the Monument-National on Saint-Laurent Blvd. and will run until Sunday, featuring screenings, dance, music and other arts celebrating Indigenous culture.
Winnipeg
-
Officer shooting man in Thompson was reasonable and necessary: IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Thompson last year, and determined that the officer’s decision to shoot the man was “reasonable, necessary and justified in law.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Privacy and civil liberties experts are sharing their concerns Tuesday with MPs studying the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, calling the previously undisclosed tools 'extremely intrusive' and criticizing the RCMP's belated disclosure of its use of these tools.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North End
Winnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
$4.1 million awarded to Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation in federal settlement
The Government of Canada has negotiated a settlement with Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation for lost salaries and annuities promised to chiefs and headmen under Treaty 6.
Regina
-
Search for missing swimmer continues on Last Mountain Lake: Southey RCMP
The search for a man who went missing while swimming near Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. will continue on Tuesday, according to a release from Southey RCMP.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Sask. artists' jewelry worn by 'Prey' actress in recent Vogue article
Jewelry created by Indigenous artists from Saskatchewan was worn by 'Prey' actress Amber Midthunder in a recent Vogue article.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires
A massive effort began Tuesday to transport food to the southern Newfoundland communities that had been cut off for days from the rest of the island because of raging wildfires.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
'We're not asking for the world': Some turn to tents in Lower Sackville amid housing crisis
A number of people are living in tents in a small park just off Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., as they struggle to cope with inflation and find affordable housing.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County
A 172 -year-old home in Oxford County is protected from demolition, at least temporarily.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
-
North Bay health unit receives small supply of monkeypox vaccines
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it has received a small number of monkeypox vaccine doses.
Kitchener
-
Teen pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A teenager has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma cenrtre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
Region considering sanctioned encampment site in plan to end homelessness
An ambitious plan aimed at ending homelessness in Waterloo region went before regional council on Tuesday, giving members the chance to hear the latest plans for interim housing solutions.
-
Police lay charges in double fatal collision from October 2021
Waterloo region police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection to a fatal collision from October of 2021.