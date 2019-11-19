VANCOUVER – A new "wine village" hoping to give fledgling small-batch producers a leg up in B.C.'s craft liquor industry is coming to the South Okanagan.

Nestled in Oliver in the centre of the Okanagan's wine country, District Wine Village will have space for 16 artisans.

But in spite of its name, the facility won't just feature wine. Instead, space will be open for beer, cider and spirit producers as well, enabling them to create under their own brand with low investment.

Winemakers will have access to a shared crush pad and there's expected to be an onsite vineyard.

The village, located along Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake, will also include a culinary centre and an amphitheatre that can hold more than 600 people.

Artist renderings of the development show 16 buildings around a circle, facing the amphitheatre in the middle. Each building has a small patio area, tasting room and barrel storage inside.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to begin next spring and the entire facility is expected to be operational in 2021.

Located between Osoyoos and Penticton, the Town of Oliver declares itself "Canada's wine capital," and has more than 40 wineries.