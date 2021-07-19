VANCOUVER -- A new wildfire has broken out just north of Osoyoos.

A wide tunnel of grey smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, in video and photos taken by residents on Monday.

The fire is near Inkaneep Road, which is within Osoyoos Indian Band jurisdiction, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Services.

The suspected cause of the fire is unknown, and as of publication it’s 300 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

B.C.’s southeast region was under a smoky skies advisory on Monday.

“Smoke is present over much of the southern interior today with variable concentrations expected over large areas,” warns a bulletin published by several health authorities.

It also warned of poor air quality and smoky skies in the northeast of the province toward the evening and overnight.

A small town in the Western Kootenays, Castlegar, saw its air quality health risk register above 10 on Monday. B.C.’s Air Quality Health Index rates air quality based on how safe it is to do outdoor activities. A rating of 10+ means the air quality is extremely bad, and means that people should “reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors,” and the vulnerable and elderly should cancel any outdoor physical activity.

There are 294 active wildfires in B.C., 13 of which have started over the past two days.