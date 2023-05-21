New wildfire in B.C.'s central Interior sparks evacuation order in parts of Cariboo

Smoke from a wildfire is shown crossing a road in British Columbia in this undated handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service Smoke from a wildfire is shown crossing a road in British Columbia in this undated handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener