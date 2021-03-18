VANCOUVER -- A New Westminster man has been charged with committing indecent acts in the city earlier this week.

New Westminster police say 39-year-old Eugene Sung has been charged with three counts of committing an indecent act and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was previously charged, in December, with two counts of sexual assault, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Police described the previous charges as stemming from a "groping incident" that happened in the 200 block of Seventh Street, near Queens Avenue, on Dec. 4.

The most recent charges relate to incidents that took place on March 15, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m. that day, officers responded to calls about a man "exposing himself" to women near the intersection of First and St. Patrick streets, police said.

After getting a description of the man from witnesses, officers located their suspect within the hour, police said, adding that he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police later determined that the man had also exposed himself to another woman near the intersection of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue.

Sung has been released from police custody but is now subject to house arrest, with limited exceptions, police said.