VANCOUVER -- A man in his 40s is facing four charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Westminster, B.C.

Police said they executed a search warrant on an unrelated case earlier this month, and identified a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted.

"Due to the complexities of this file," police say, the department's major crime unit was brought on to the case.

A 42-year-old man who lives in the city was arrested, and has since been charged.

Charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement have been approved against Shaun Steer.

He has also been charged with extortion and break and enter.

The NWPD says evidence suggests there may be more victims in the case, though officers did not say what led them to believe this is the case.

Investigators are looking to speak to victims, witnesses and anyone with more information.

Steer remains in police custody.