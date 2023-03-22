New trial date set for man accused of killing B.C. teen Marissa Shen

Ibrahim Ali, a Syrian national who arrived in Canada just a few months Marissa Shen's body was discovered in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017, has no previous criminal record. The 33-year-old has been in custody since 2018 and is accused of first-degree murder. Ibrahim Ali, a Syrian national who arrived in Canada just a few months Marissa Shen's body was discovered in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017, has no previous criminal record. The 33-year-old has been in custody since 2018 and is accused of first-degree murder.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener