

CTV News Vancouver





Security staff will be using handheld metal detectors at a Vancouver venue starting this month.

BC Place posted an advisory online Friday letting them know that anyone attending events at the stadium should arrive early.

In a statement, staff said the move was meant to "help ensure the safety and security" of visitors to the venue.

Guests heading to Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions and Canada Sevens games will be expected to participate in security screening, which will now include the metal detecting wands. Anyone who refuses to be scanned will not be allowed in.

To help lines move smoothly, BC Place asks anyone attending events to try to minimize the amount of things they bring in.

When approaching the screening area, they're asked to remove metal objects, cameras and cellphones from their pockets and put them on a table set up for inspection.

A video posted on Twitter shows guests how to approach the screening area.

"Take two steps forward and raise your hands to shoulder height for wanding," the video says.

"Next, answer any questions security may have."

If the detector goes off, they'll be asked to participate in a secondary screening before going inside, BC Place said.

Nearly four years ago, Vancouver Canucks fans were told to expect longer waits when Rogers Arena increased its security measures.

The rink added walk-through metal detectors at main entrances as part of an initiative by the NHL to standardize hockey arenas.



Reminder of existing safety measures

Guests are also asked not to bring large bags into the stadium, and anyone who brings a smaller bag should be aware that it will be inspected.

Smaller electronics are also allowed but are subject to inspection, and guests may be asked to turn on the device to show that it's not compromised. Laptops cannot be brought in.

One-litre or smaller water bottles can be brought in, but should be empty on arrival. Alcohol cannot be brought into BC Place.

Staff also wrote that guests with prohibited items will be required to surrender the item for disposal or to leave it at a bag check area.

Examples of items include weapons, fireworks, laser pointers, illegal drugs, luggage, outside food and drinks, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, selfie sticks, aerosol cans and large cowbells.

A longer list is available online, including some items specific to Whitecaps games.