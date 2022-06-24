New report ranks Vancouver as 5th most livable city in the world

A recently published report by the U.K.-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Vancouver as the fifth most livable city in the world.

The report was based on five metrics: education, health care, culture and environment, stability, and infrastructure.

Vancouver scored a perfect 100 in the education, culture and environment, and health care categories. The city’s lowest mark of 92.9 fell under infrastructure, which also incorporated housing.

According to the report, a score from 80 to 100 means there are few, if any, challenges to living standards. A score of 100 is "ideal," according to the report.

One housing advocate says Vancouver’s high marks in housing are highly misleading.

“It makes me think the experts they consulted with have never actually been here,” said Stuart Smith of Abundant Housing Vancouver.

“Cities are about bringing people together, but if people can’t live here because of waiting lists or high rents or high prices, then you don’t have a city anymore, so I don’t see how you can call it ‘livable.’”

Although Vancouver scored 100 in health care, some say the city and province are experiencing a primary care crisis. The report indicates Vancouver received a high score in health care due to its high vaccination rates and eased COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the report, the scoring was based on data and judgement from London-based analysts and in-city contributors.

CTV News tried reaching out to the EIU to ask which "contributors" they worked with in Vancouver, but didn’t receive a response.

Calgary was ranked number three, the top Canadian city on the list. Vienna was ranked the most livable city in the world.

The report can be viewed on the EIU website.