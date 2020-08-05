B.C. is committed to making our province greener by the year 2040 and has announced another incentive to get us there.

The province is now offering rebates on specialty use vehicles to include ATVs, off road motorcycles, snowmobiles and small marine vessels, among others.

"It's another way we're helping to support the economic recovery of B.C.'s tourism sector while putting us on the path to a cleaner future," said Bruce Ralston, B.C. minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources.

The specialty use vehicle incentive program rebate for those offroad vehicles used for tourism is only available to businesses and fleet applicants and not for individuals. In addition, the province is providing rebates on commercial e-vehicles like passenger shuttle buses, airport vehicles, utility vehicles and more.

Consumers can get up to $3,000 in rebates on personal clean energy vehicles and individuals can apply for rebates on electric motorcylces and low-speed vehicles, while the incentives for more expensive commercial e-vehicles can be as much as $50,000.

While trying to encourage cleaner energy by expanding the rebate program to include more types of vehicles, the province did cut the personal clean energy vehicle rebates last year to $3,000 from the previous amount of up to $6,000 and the government has no immediate plans to increase the incentive.

