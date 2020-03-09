VANCOUVER -- A group of climate-concerned B.C. parents wants this province to buy only electric school buses and phase out the current diesel fleet within 10 years.

The group, For Our Kids, says electric school buses are actually made in Canada, but fleets have already been purchased by school districts as far away as Virginia and California.

For Our Kids says Education Minister Rob Fleming should commit to buying only electric school buses, saying the vehicles are readily available and are a great way to protect the climate as well as the health of young passengers.

A spokesman for the group says electric buses save about 20 tonnes of CO2 when compared to a diesel bus, are cheaper to maintain over time so eventually pay for the higher purchase cost, and he wants parents across B.C. to urge Fleming to make B.C. a leader in creating an electric school bus fleet.