

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The escalating arms race between developers looking to entice prospective buyers for their Metro Vancouver condominium and townhouse projects reached new heights this week.

Now, buyers at a South Surrey development can get a Tesla with their purchase.

Developer Century Group is offering a Model 3 Tesla base model with each of the remaining 10 homes in its Viridian development overlooking the Nicomekl River.

The townhouse project contains 57 total units, each one featuring more than 2,000 square feet of living space and a pricetag starting at just over $1 million.

The Teslas being offered are valued at $55,000. The promotion will be available starting Saturday, and it will continue until Oct. 31 or until the final 10 units in the development are sold.

Each of the remaining units comes equipped with an electric vehicle charging station, something Century Group president Sean Hodgins said in a release reflects the project's "innovative design with energy-efficient capabilities."

Century Group is far from the first developer to offer an incentive to prospective buyers as Vancouver's once white-hot real estate market has cooled in recent months.

Earlier this year, Woodbridge Homes announced a plan to attract millennial home-buyers to its Kira development in West Coquitlam by offering them free avocado toast for a year.

One month later, Wesgroup Properties offered buyers a glass of wine per day for a year if they purchased a home at MODE in South Vancouver during the month of June.