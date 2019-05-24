

A new Vancouver condo project is looking to attract homebuyers with boozy incentives.

Wesgroup Properties says it is offering homebuyers a glass of wine a day for an entire year, if they purchase a home during the month of June at their MODE development.

The developer is offering a $1,500 gift card equal to a bottle of wine a week for a year, or a glass a day.

The project, located in south Vancouver, is a mix of residences and businesses.

The offer was launched in response to a Coquitlam development's avocado toast incentive.

"We see your avocado toast and raise you a glass of wine," said Brad Jones, vice-president of development at Wesgroup Properties in a release announcing the grape incentive.

The avocado toast cliché began when a developer named Tim Gurner suggested millennials could become homeowners much faster if they stopped buying avocado toast.

Since then, it has become a common tool used by marketers targeting young people. In March, for example, Saucony started selling sneakers inspired by avocado toast.