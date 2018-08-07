

CTV Vancouver





Temperatures are set to rise across Metro Vancouver this week, triggering a new round of heat warnings from Environment Canada.

The weather agency says temperatures will reach the high-20s near the water and the mid-30s in some inland areas through Thursday, and that nights won't offer much relief.

"Overnight minimums will only recover to the mid to upper teens," Environment Canada said in a weather warning Tuesday.

The heat warning applies to Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water – even before they feel thirsty – and to check on older friends, family and neighbours as the weather heats up.

High temperatures are a particular risk to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and anyone working or exercising outside.

Environment Canada said people who feel overheated should find relief in a shaded area, swimming pool, shower, or an air-conditioned building such as a community centre or mall.

The agency also reminded people about the potentially deadly danger of leaving people or pets inside hot cars.

Temperatures are expected to ease off on Friday.