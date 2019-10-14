New fully accessible playground opens in Surrey
The City of Surrey and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities officially opened a new playground in Unwin Park on Oct. 8. (Photo: City of Surrey)
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 9:31AM PDT
VANCOUVER – Kids in Surrey, B.C. got to enjoy a new playground this Thanksgiving weekend that's universally accessible to children with disabilities.
The new playground in Unwin Park is the largest inclusive outdoor play space in the city, according to a City of Surrey news release. It includes double-wide ramps, seamless rubber surfacing, a quiet plays space and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.
"Creating spaces where residents of all ages and abilities can enjoy active play together is at the centre of our vision to advance as a thriving, healthy community where everyone feels welcome," Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.
Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities paid for the playground as part of a $50-million commitment to help kids overcome physical barriers to sport and recreation.