VANCOUVER – Kids in Surrey, B.C. got to enjoy a new playground this Thanksgiving weekend that's universally accessible to children with disabilities.

The new playground in Unwin Park is the largest inclusive outdoor play space in the city, according to a City of Surrey news release. It includes double-wide ramps, seamless rubber surfacing, a quiet plays space and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.

"Creating spaces where residents of all ages and abilities can enjoy active play together is at the centre of our vision to advance as a thriving, healthy community where everyone feels welcome," Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities paid for the playground as part of a $50-million commitment to help kids overcome physical barriers to sport and recreation.