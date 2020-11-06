VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced six more outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province's health-care system on Friday, all of them in the Fraser Health authority.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix named the following facilities as newly reported outbreaks in their written statement on the pandemic Friday.

Suncreek Village in Surrey

Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley

Northcrest Care Centre in Delta

The PATH unit at Fellburn Care Center in Burnaby

Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge

Langley Memorial Hospital in Langley

The health officials did not provide details on how many cases were associated with each outbreak, however, nor did they describe whether those who tested positive were patients or health-care workers.

Fraser Health issued its own news release Friday afternoon that added more details on the outbreaks at Suncreek Village, Fort Langley Seniors Community and Northcrest Care Centre.

The health authority said two residents at Fort Langley Seniors Community had tested positive for the coronavirus. The long-term care facility had a previous outbreak declared in mid-October. It was declared over on Oct. 30.

The outbreak at Northcrest Care Centre involves a single resident who tested positive, Fraser Health said, while the outbreak at Suncreek Village involves one staff member.

All of the infected individuals are in self-isolation in their homes, according to the health authority.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site," Fraser Health said in its release. "Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

The health authority announced the outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital on Thursday, before they had been included in a daily update from Henry and Dix.

The Ridge Meadows outbreak is in a rehabilitation unit, where one patient and one staff member have tested positive, and the Langley outbreak is in a medicine unit and one staff member has tested positive, the health authority said Thursday.

Fraser Health did not provide any details on the new outbreak at Fellburn Care Centre. An outbreak at the long-term care portion of the facility is ongoing.