VANCOUVER -- Health officials are battling an outbreak of COVID-19 at another federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that a single infection has been identified at the Matsqui Institution, a medium-security prison in Abbotsford.

"We are working very closely with our federal correctional colleagues and the Fraser Health Authority to make sure we're doing everything to prevent any additional cases in that facility," Henry said.

Officials did not reveal whether the outbreak involves an inmate or staff member, but said the infection was discovered early.

The person infected also "has very few risky contacts," Henry noted.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.