VANCOUVER -- Health officials have asked British Columbians to limit their social interactions this weekend after sharing new COVID-19 modelling that suggests the province is at a "precipice."

The data presented by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday indicates B.C. residents can bend the province's epidemiological curve back down by reducing their interpersonal connections to 50 per cent of normal.

Officials estimate the public is currently hovering around 65 to 70 per cent of the connections they had before the pandemic.

"We're at that limit – we're at that precipice, if you will – where we need to take the actions to ensure that we can move forward in the fall and keep our curve low," Henry said.

With the Labour Day long weekend approaching, officials went so far as to recommend people stay within their household bubble – the same groups B.C. residents bunkered down with during the early months of the crisis – at least for the holiday.

"This weekend in particular, choose to go small. Choose to spend time with your household bubble instead of a group of strangers," Henry said. "Let's make sure this Labour Day long weekend, we are united in a singular focus to continue to stop those chains of transmission and bring our curve back down. And of course, let's continue to do this by being kind, being calm and being safe."

While B.C. has seen a concerning surge in cases since early July, the latest modelling shows the province's number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per million residents remains low compared to many countries and several other Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

And while there are more cases identified per day on average than there were back in March, Henry said there are probably fewer cases going undetected in the community thanks to increased testing.

"Even though we have higher numbers of cases, we are finding and testing more people than we were in March who had this illness, so we don't believe the number of people who are out there who aren't detected is as high as it was when our testing was limited," she said.

B.C. has tested 363,918 specimens since the start of the pandemic, including 28,025 last week alone.

Henry noted that only 2.1 per cent of the tests conducted from Aug. 23 to 29 came back positive, indicating most of the people who suffer cold symptoms are not infected with the coronavirus. People are still urged to get tested if they feel sick, and can determine whether they require a test using the province's online self-assessment tool.

