After months of construction at one of Metro Vancouver's busiest transit hubs, a new SkyTrain platform opens Saturday.

The second Expo Line platform was installed to ease boarding for customers headed downtown from Commercial-Broadway Station, and for those getting off the train to transfer to the Millennium Line or bus routes.

As of Saturday, doors on Waterfront-bound trains will open on both sides, allowing customers to get on and off from either platform.

The station is one of TransLink's busiest in the network, seeing about 90,000 SkyTrain trips and 60,000 bus trips per day.

Other upgrades to the station include another pedestrian walkway over Broadway, a permanent queuing system and bus shelter for the 99 B-Line, two new elevators and four new escalators.