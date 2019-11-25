Why pay retail when you can get the groceries you need at half the price? The savings are just a click away on a new app called Flashfood. Just click, pay and collect at your local Real Canadian Superstore.

Flashfood has teamed up with Real Canadian Superstore to help save you money and eliminate food waste at the same time.

“We’ve got so many great grocery items,” said Tina Barkley, Flashfood spokesperson.

Barkley swung open the double doors on a big cooler to show CTV News some of the items inside. There were luncheon meats, yogurt, cheese, poultry, beef and pork. Even cakes too.

They all had one thing in common. They were nearing their best before dates.

“There’s nothing wrong with this food,” Barkley said.

And the price was right too, savings of 50 per cent and more, including baked goods like bread on a shelf nearby.

The best before date is a manufacturer’s guide to indicate freshness. It differs from an expiration date that is only required on certain foods that have strict compositional and nutritional specifications like infant formula.

The store moves items approaching those best before dates into the Flashfood section and uploads them for sale on the app. Just choose a store location and shop on the app. If you’ve got other things on your shopping list, you can buy them first and after going through check out head over to the customer service counter, show them the items paid for on the Flashfood and then go pick them up. You may even see more items that had been added since you shopped on the app. If you want to buy more, use the app to pay and take them home.

The Flashfood section had only been in place for six weeks and had already proven successful at saving customers money and reducing food waste.

“We diverted over 6 thousand pounds of food from out landfill,” said Remo Mastropieri, Real Canadian Superstore manager at the Grandview Highway location in Vancouver. “We’re all aiming for zero waste and this is a big piece of the puzzle to help us get there.”

“I think this is a game changer,” said Barkley, who has kids of her own and has found great savings using Flashfood.