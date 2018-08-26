

CTV Vancouver





Smoky skies have returned to B.C.'s South Coast, triggering a new air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley.

Residents had a brief respite over the weekend thanks to a blast of cool, wet weather that cleared much of the fine particulate matter out of the air, but officials said wildfire smoke had already made its way back by Sunday morning.

"This has resulted in elevated levels of fine particulate matter that exceed our air quality objectives through the region," Metro Vancouver said in its advisory.

An existing air quality advisory for the eastern Fraser Valley, including Agassiz and Hope, has also been extended.

Officials said the elevated levels of fine particulate matter are expected to remain "until there is a change in weather or fire conditions."

Fine particulate matter refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets that are small enough to get inside homes and buildings.

Poor air quality poses a particular risk to infants, the elderly and people with lung disease, heart disease or diabetes. Anyone with a chronic medical condition is warned to put off strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Officials also recommend that anyone who experiences symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing go see a healthcare provider.

Last week, concerned residents snapped up all the available medical masks at a number of local drug stores in the hopes of protecting themselves from the thick, smoky air.

Health officials have warned that only N95 respirator masks are capable of blocking out the fine particulate matter.