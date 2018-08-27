

CTV Vancouver





An air quality advisory has been cancelled as wildfire smoke moves away from Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, parts of which have seen little reprieve from the hazy conditions for weeks.

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, first triggered an air quality warning on Aug. 13. That advisory was lifted for parts of the Lower Mainland Friday, but a new alert came into effect on Sunday.

The Eastern Fraser Valley, including Agassiz and Hope, had been under the same, continuous advisory since Aug. 13 due in part to the Mount Hicks Fire burning near Agassiz.

The elevated levels of fine particulate matter across the region led to warnings from health officials to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially for those with asthma, lung disease, heart disease and other pre-existing conditions that could be exacerbated by the poor air quality.

Residents can now safely enjoy the outdoors, but with hundreds of wildfires still raging across the province, the smoke could return to Metro Vancouver, regional authorities warned in a statement issued Monday.

"Active wildfires are continuing to produce smoke in British Columbia and the western United States," the statement read. "With so many active fires in the surrounding areas, we may see smoke return to the region and levels of fine particulate matter increase."

In addition to wildfire behaviour, the presence of PM2.5 particles is also largely dependent on wind patterns, temperature and precipitation.

Showers and cooler weather are credited helping clear the smoke over the weekend.

In the Interior, a return to more seasonal conditions could help reduce the risk of new wildfires, the BC Wildfire Service said.

Environment Canada is also forecasting showers for the Prince George area, where the Shovel Lake fire has so far scorched some 910 square kilometres of land.

With files from The Canadian Press