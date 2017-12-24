More details are emerging about the scene where a gang member was murdered in North Vancouver, and the couple who own the condo unit where his body was found want answers.

Police confirmed that 30-year-old Gavinder Grewal was the victim of homicide on Saturday. He had known gang affiliations and a family member found his body inside a unit in a Seylynn Village highrise Friday night.

The couple who own the condo said they only found out about the murder when a friend saw it on the news.

"They [police] haven't contacted us, anything," Bridget Eppich told CTV News. "You'd think they would contact the owners."

Neighbours tell the couple the door of their unit was destroyed and there was blood everywhere.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Grewal was "associated" to the condo, but didn't go into detail on how.

Eppich said she planned on moving into the unit once the lease was up in February. She doesn't know exactly who was renting it.

"One of the girls in the office, we left it up to her to rent our place out," Eppich said. "That's the consequence for that, right."

Investigators are still trying to figure out how Grewal was killed and what his current gang ties were. He had a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for drug trafficking and extortion. Last year Grewal was also charged with manslaughter in the 2010 killing of 22-year-old Mandy Johnson. Police allege Grewal shot her in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car in Abbotsford.

"We believe that Mr. Grewal's murder was targeted and associated to other gang violence in the Lower Mainland," Jang said at a press conference Saturday.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact IHIT at 1 877 551 4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

