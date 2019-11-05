

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - RCMP are investigating a report of a needle found inside a piece of Halloween candy in Burns Lake.

Police said they were called on Nov. 2 after a parent found the needle when their child asked them to inspect the candy. They do not believe anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Burns Lake RCMP said this is the only report they've received this year of potentially harmful Halloween candy. The child had been trick-or-treating in several neighbourhoods, so police have not been able to determine where the tampered candy may have come from. Police were not able to specify the type of candy where the needle was found.

RCMP suggest having adults inspect children's Halloween treats before eating them and only consuming items that are in unopened wrappers.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-555-8477.