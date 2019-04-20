

Some of the people injured when a deck suddenly collapsed at a wedding celebration in Langley, B.C. on Friday are in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said nearly 40 people, including children and seniors, were hurt when the second-storey deck gave out at around 5:45 p.m. One neighbour told CTV News he heard a loud "boom" when the deck came down.

"I thought something exploded," Charles Edward Ford said. "There was screaming, crying."

On Saturday, Langley RCMP confirmed two or three of the victims suffered critical injuries, and as many as 15 were left in serious condition. Some suffered broken legs and ankles.

Police said all the other victims' injuries were all minor.

There were more than 100 celebrating at the wedding party, which was held at a private home in the 5800 block of 268 Street. There's no indication of what caused the deck to fall, but Mounties said early indications are that it wasn't the result of "any overt criminal actions."

"The details surrounding the deck collapse and the cause have yet to be determined. The primary focus to this point has been on the treatment and safety of those at the scene," Cpl. Craig van Herk said in a news release.

Ten ambulances, including an air ambulance, responded to the unfortunate incident.

Pictures from the aftermath of the incident show the deck remained intact during the collapse, with one side on the ground and the other still propped up on brick pillars.

"It just collapsed on one side and all the people, they just (started) going into a slide. They just went down," said Moninder Gill, a guest at the wedding.

RCMP officers remained at the scene of the collapse overnight, and are expected to stay there until the scene is safe.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi