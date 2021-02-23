VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials say there have been 292 reports of “adverse events” following COVID-19 vaccinations.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the numbers at her coronavirus briefing Tuesday, adding about 19 were anaphylaxis or allergic reactions that were treated in the clinics or in the places where the immunization was provided.

“That is something that we have seen across the world with COVID vaccines and with all vaccines and we are prepared in our immunization clinics to make sure that we can handle these," Henry said. "We have about 10 in 100,000 doses that have led to these types of reactions."

So far, 287,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in B.C. Of those, 58,896 were second doses.

According to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control last week, a full 91 per cent of long-term care residents and 95 per cent of people in assisted-living facilities have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Last month, health officials said there had been 56 reports of “adverse events” when the province had distributed 119,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.