

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Liberal cabinet ministers expressed delight this morning over securing a win in a Quebec riding formerly held by Tom Mulcair while the NDP breathed a collective sigh of relief over their leader's byelection win.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Tourism Minister Melanie Joly and Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne all suggested the result is indicative of troubles for the NDP in the province and that the so-called orange wave is dead.

The byelection in Outremont was sparked by Mulcair's departure as an MP - a seat he held since 2007.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter this morning to welcome the newest member of his team, Rachel Bendayan.

The United Steelworkers, meanwhile, say in a statement today that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's win in the B.C. riding of Burnaby South is a sign of momentum for the party looking to turn around its political prospects before the election.

Singh takes over the seat from former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart while the Conservatives hung on to a seat in the federal riding of York-Simcoe.