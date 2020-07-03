VANCOUVER -- The federal NDP is calling on the government to make physical distancing mandatory, after Canadian airlines said they would no longer keep seats empty on flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WestJet and Air Canada have announced they will stop ensuring passengers are spaced out while seated beginning on July 1, though everyone who boards will still be screened and required to wear a mask.

Don Davies, MP for Vancouver-Kingway and the NDP’s health critic, said that’s a mistake. He said the federal government needs to make physical distancing mandatory on planes, considering what is known about how the virus spreads in cramps indoor spaces.

“Transport Canada has refused to impose mandatory physical distancing requirements on airlines,” he said.

Davies also called out Flair Airlines, an Edmonton-based discount carrier, for charging passengers a $49 fee to keep the seat next to them empty.

“Basic public health measures should not be optional, and they should not be for sale,” he said, calling the airlines’ decision to stop voluntary physical distancing measures “a recipe for a flare-up” of the virus.

On Monday, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the relaxed rules are worrying given how closely people have to sit together on packed airplanes.

Provinces do not have the authority to set guidelines for airlines, which are federally regulated.

"We are concerned," Henry said Monday. "Certainly it is incredibly important to be wearing a mask, but we also feel physical distancing is an important part of that as well."

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Andrew Weichel.