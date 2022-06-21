National Indigenous Peoples Day events held across Canada

Canadians across the country are marking the 26th annual National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It’s intended to recognize the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Sunrise ceremonies are being held all over Canada for the first time since before the pandemic began.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to be a time for celebration, reflection and learning.

The City of Burnaby is hosting a celebration at Edmonds Park Tuesday afternoon.

The event will feature speeches from elders, Indigenous educators and a number of performances.

It’s been another challenging year for First Nations communities, with more discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential schools all over Canada.

In March, several delegations of Indigenous leaders travelled to the Vatican to ask the Pope for an apology for the Catholic church’s role in the residential school system.

He did at the end of the visit, but will apologize again on Canadian soil at the end of July.

He’s scheduled to visit Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit.

The Trudeau government says Canada has made major strides towards reconciliation– but more work still needs to be done.

“While today is meant to be a time of gratitude and joy and commemoration, we acknowledge that there's so so much more work ahead and in our important journey to reconciliation,” said Marci Ien, the federal minister for women and gender equality and youth.

“We can't erase the harms of the past, but we can do everything in our power today. to chart a better path forward."

National Indigenous Peoples Day coincides with the first day of summer.

Many Indigenous communities have celebrated their culture near June 21 for generations due to the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year.