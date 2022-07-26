The city its located in is still mulling the decision, but a British Columbia hospital has moved forward in changing its name following a request from a local First Nation.

The Powell River General Hospital has been renamed qathet General, following a proposal from the Tla'amin government to the health authority in charge of the facility.

The word comes from from q̓at̓ᶿət, which means "working together, bringing together" in the nation's language, the provincial health minister said.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the new title is "an alternative, culturally appropriate name" for the acute care facility in Powell River, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

"The name Powell River is associated with a public official dating back to the 1800s who promoted policies that continue to cause harms to Indigenous peoples today," VCH said in a news release Monday.

The actions of Israel Powell, who was a superintendent of Indian affairs for B.C., were meant to assimilate Indigenous people, according to the city. Staff issued a statement earlier this year saying the city too is considering a name change, though a decision has not yet been made.

"This included the implementation of residential schools, banning of the potlatch, and removing ceremonial objects from communities," the statement said. "The impacts of these policies, such as loss of land, language, culture, and family ties for Tla’amin people, are still felt today."

Powell was not actually involved in the founding of the city and there is no record of him even visiting, according to city staff.

The hospital's new name is shared with the regional district. In a written statement announcing the change, Vancouver Coastal Health CEO Vivian Eliopoulos said the authority is committed to providing Indigenous people with culturally appropriate care.

Dillon Johnson, an executive councillor with the nation, said, "This name change is meaningful for our people as it addresses a barrier to culturally safe care, and it symbolizes a positive path forward."

In addition to the new name, a local Indigenous artist will be commissioned to design a new sign for the hospital.