Former residential school principal's name being removed from B.C. city's street

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place

Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener