Former residential school principal's name being removed from B.C. city's street
A street is being renamed in Prince George, B.C., to remove the reference to a former residential school principal.
Council voted Monday to change O'Grady Road to Dakelh Ti, which means First Nation Road.
O'Grady was the principal at the Kamloops Residential School between 1939 and 1952. He later opened a college in Prince George.
Last year, the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation requested the city change the street's name after Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc announced the detection of what are believed to be more than 200 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops school.
On Tuesday, the Lheidli T'enneh said it was pleased with city council's decision, saying it showed "great respect."
"The name change will also help reduce the ongoing trauma of our nation of residential schools that many Indigenous people feel on a day-to-day basis," Elder Darlene McIntosh said in a statement.
"Residential school syndrome is very real, and many Indigenous people struggle with the impacts their parents and grandparents who attended residential schools experienced."
Meanwhile, a public feedback process is still underway at the University of British Columbia to determine whether O'Grady's honorary degree from the institution should be rescinded. Last month, a sub-committee recommended the degree be removed. The university's senate will make a final decision at a later date.
The honorary doctors of law degree was granted to O'Grady in 1986, while he was the Catholic bishop of Prince George. A statement in UBC's online archives said O'Grady was granted the degree for his efforts "to make education more accessible to local communities in the Interior and to do so in a way which would bring the native and white communities closer together." The statement also said O'Grady "appreciated the role of education in the lives of people of this province."
At least six pupil deaths were recorded at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, while O'Grady was principal.
Making recommendations using a "balance of probabilities" standard of proof, the sub-committee determined "that it is more likely than not that O’Grady was aware of the deaths of some of those children and failed in his duty to protect them or to treat their deaths with dignity as the chief administrator of the residential school."
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Report on money laundering in B.C., recommendations to be released
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
BREAKING | Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
In caucus speech, Bergen accuses Trudeau of losing sight of Canadians' needs
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of 'completely' losing sight of Canadians' needs, calling his government out for its handling of the cost of living crunch, its use of the Emergencies Act, and its reluctance to lift COVID-19 mandates.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Residential school abuses call for criminal charges, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous leaders say they want justice for the abuses that took place in Canada's residential schools and are pushing for criminal charges against those who were involved.
'I'm not a perfect victim': Amber Heard says in first interview since defamation trial
In the second portion of Amber Heard's first interview since the high-profile defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp, she says she is afraid of potentially being sued again by Depp - even as she admits to still loving him.
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty bad position': 8 paddlers rescued from Courtenay River
First responders in the Comox Valley, B.C., area say a rescue conducted Tuesday morning was one of the most complicated they’ve ever had to undertake and certainly involved the largest number of rescued subjects.
-
'It was just scared': Baby bear sent to rescue centre after wandering into B.C. home
A bear cub is under the care of a wildlife rescue agency after it wandered into person's home on Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Island airports applaud Feds decision to end vaccine requirement for flights
On Tuesday, the federal government announced it was easing travel restrictions in Canada.
Calgary
-
Bow River in Calgary under 'high streamflow advisory' as forecast improves
The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta-B.C. boundary
Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Field, B.C. following a Wednesday morning crash.
-
Snow hits mountain parks as avalanche risk rises
While Calgary and its surrounding communities are being inundated with rain, the mountain parks are seeing snow. A lot of it.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain ending midday, but wind stays
Rain continues to fall in Edmonton and surrounding areas early this morning and that'll stick around until about midday.
-
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the country's housing market continued to cool last month with home sales dropping by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents
People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.
-
Niagara Falls mayor calls on Trudeau to drop ArriveCan app, says it causes U.S. travellers to bypass Canada
Niagara Falls's mayor is calling on the federal government to put an end to Canada’s ArriveCAN app as other border measures loosen later this month.
-
Heat rolls in as thunderstorm warnings end in the GTA
It's now hot and hazy across much of the GTA as Environment Canada has ended thunderstorm warnings for Toronto, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Mental health-related ER visits among children surged at Montreal hospital during pandemic
The number of children visiting the Ste-Justine hospital emergency room (ER) for mental health reasons jumped significantly during the first few waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.
-
For $800,000, this extremely decrepit Mile End tear-down could be yours
Looking for a new house? Don't forget to check out 80 Bernard St. West, in Montreal's Mile End. The house has six bedrooms and is in a coveted area of the city. But it needs a little work, to say the least.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains located in Brady landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says human remains have been discovered at the Brady landfill, where they had been searching as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Church bell from the 1800s, plaques stolen from historical site in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a church bell from the 1800s and seven memorial plaques were stolen from a historical site near Dauphin.
-
Manitoba community hit with more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours
One western Manitoba community received more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain in 24 hours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
Sask. woman still without answers a decade after pregnancy loss at hospital
Dani Thompson from Paddockwood, Sask. still has unanswered questions about what happened to the fetus after she suffered a miscarriage in 2009.
Regina
-
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
RCMP notify public of alleged sexual assault in Redvers
Carlyle RCMP said a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted this past weekend at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask.
-
Regina city council to address homelessness and LGBTQ inclusion at Wednesday's meeting
Some of the main topics on the agenda for Wednesday’s City Council meeting are recommendations to address homelessness and 2SLGBTQIAP+ inclusion.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Sydney Mines death
A man who was arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Sydney Mines, N.S., has now been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Chester man, 30, killed in Lunenburg County crash
A man has died after his vehicle left the road in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County. The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 329 in East River Point, N.S., around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
177 Ukrainian refugees land in Newfoundland on second provincially-chartered flight
Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed its second planeload of Ukrainian refugees Tuesday night.
London
-
Police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.
-
WATCH: St. Marys water park installation underway by helicopter
Water Street in St. Marys is closed Wednesday as a helicopter installs 55 concrete blocks into the quarry.
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
-
Greater Sudbury Police end standoff peacefully
Police in Sudbury were called out to a St. George Street residence in the city’s Flour Mill area, where a man was described as being in emotional distress. At the time of the incident, police called it 'dynamic situation.'
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several areas in the Northeast.
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
-
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
-
GRT fares to increase July 1
The hike – which GRT says will cover increased operation costs and planned service improvements – is the first fare increase since 2019.