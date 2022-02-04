'My family knows what that is like': Recovering himself, premier says 85 residents a day diagnosed with cancer in B.C.

"Today… some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same."

It's a solemn message coming from someone who was one of those 85 one day last year: B.C.'s premier, John Horgan.

Horgan made the comments in a statement issued on Friday, World Cancer Day.

He himself was diagnosed with throat cancer in November, and wrapped up treatment last month. The premier endured 35 rounds of radiation, and in his first appearance of the year cracked jokes about losing his beard and quite a bit of weight.

In his statement Friday, he said an estimated 31,000 people get the unwelcome news he got every year in B.C.

"Many families will be touched by a cancer diagnosis. My family knows what this is like," Horgan said.

On World Cancer Day, the premier praised the health-care workers and doctors involved in his care: "My family and I are filled with gratitude. We offer them our deepest thanks."

He also discussed the importance in maintaining a strong health-care system so that other patients have similarly positive experiences.

Horgan mentioned an incoming Centre for Cancer Prevention and Support, a "first-of-its-kind facility" coming to Vancouver through the Canadian Cancer Society. He said the centre will be a hub for research and innovation.

Through a provincial cancer plan announced two years ago, new cancer centres are also coming to Burnaby, Surrey, Kamloops and Nanaimo, and there are 15 major capital projects planned in B.C. to upgrade existing and outdated facilities.

"The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is to raise awareness of the equity gap in treatment and to encourage the removal of barriers that can negatively affect care," Horgan said.

"On World Cancer Day, my message to British Columbians is a simple one: Please don’t wait. If you are concerned about something, go see a doctor or go to an urgent and primary care centre, and get it checked as soon as possible."