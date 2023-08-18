Music festivals, block parties and speed dating for cat lovers: Wacky and wonderful weekend events happening in Metro Vancouver
As the end of August nears, don’t fear—there’s still five weekends left until summer is officially over. The coming days are packed full of events across Metro Vancouver, including multiple music festivals, a bouncy castle bonanza and the start of the annual PNE Fair.
You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy The Big Bounce Canada, which is billed as the world’s largest touring inflatable event. On Friday, the giant bouncy castle is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, located at 17607-17905 62 Ave in Surrey, where it will remain until Sept. 4.
Tickets for a toddler session are $29, while a pass for youngsters aged seven to 15 cost $48. Those 16 years old and above will be charged $59.
With each pass, customers will have three hours to check out four inflatable experiences, including a timed slot at “The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle,” plus unlimited access to “The Giant, Sport Slam and Airspace” attractions. Organizers say food and drink options are available at most events.
IRISH FUSION FESTIVAL
The inaugural Vancouver Irish Fusion Festival will fill False Creek with live music, energetic dance performances and fun for the whole family on both Friday and Saturday.
The festival grounds are located at 80 Pacific Blvd. Tickets for Friday’s festivities, which run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., cost $14. The price bumps up to $25 for Saturday, when the party will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For a whole weekend of Irish fun, you can get a weekend pass for $31. Children under age 12 can attend the event for free.
The two-day event will feature performances by 30 different entertainers, with The Paperboys headlining Friday and The Black Donnelly’s leading Saturday’s lineup.
There will be plenty of fair activities on site as well, including pony rides, a bouncy castle, a dunk tank, giant games like Jenga and Connect 4, plus a hula hoop toss.
To purchase tickets, view the full lineup and see what food vendors will be available, go to www.theirishfusionfestival.com.
WATSON STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association is hosting the Watson Street Music Festival on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The epicentre of the event is at 3000 Watson St., and organizers say there will be three stages with eight bands and five DJs. Beer gardens, vendors, mini golf, street games and giveaways will also fill the streets, according to the event listing.
Local live talent slated to perform includes the bands Nonarchy, Teak Physique, Weak Knees, Hotel Empress, Buddie and Clay Orange. This family-friendly event is free to attend.
THE 2023 PNE FAIR
The 113th edition of the PNE Fair returns to Vancouver on Saturday, and organizers say this will be the first time since the pandemic that the event will be operating at full capacity.
The end-of-summer tradition will be at 2901 E Hastings St. until Sept.4, giving residents plenty of time to check out the beloved SuperDogs show, the new immersive Monet art exhibit or one of the Summer Night Concerts.
The fair will also feature a plethora of food items—from deep fried favourites like mini donuts and corn dogs, to stranger culinary mashups like sushi tacos. Attendees can save money by buying gate passes in advance, with the cost ranging from $7 for children aged four to 12, $14 for older kids and seniors and $20 for adults.
Children younger than three years old get in for free. Passes for rides and for the whole season are available as well.
For a full breakdown of costs and activities available visit www.pne.ca.
MEOWFEST
Calling all cat lovers: the “meowfest” is taking over the Rocky Mountaineer Station at 1755 Cottrell St. on Saturday.
The touring festival is an opportunity for feline enthusiasts to meet celebrity cats and their owners while supporting animal shelters and rescue organizations.
On top of meet-and-greets, the festival features a cat life drawing by Catfe as well as speed dating events for cat lovers.
Since the first meowfest in 2018, organizers say the event has raised $64,350 for shelter cats.
While VIP and early bird passes have sold out, general admission passes are still available for $27, plus taxes and fees. Children aged seven to 12 can get in for $10.
Ticket holders can choose from two, 3.5 hour time slots.
The full “fe-line up” is available online.
AMBELSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Weezer, Third Eye Blind, Said the Whale and the Bahamas are among the bands playing the Ambleside Music Festival in West Vancouver this weekend. Prices for a one-day general admission pass start around $80, while a ticket pack for both days starts at $159.
Children five years old and younger can attend for free, but animals are not invited to join the fun.
There will be in and out privileges, in case you want to take a break and go for a swim a the nearby beach, or go to a local restaurant. Organizers say a variety of local food trucks will be available on site.
This year, the Okanagan Wine Festival is partnering up with the musical affair, meaning there will be a tent selling libations from a host of B.C. wineries.
No outdoor food or beverages are allowed, and the festival venue—located at 1150 Marine Dr.—has a strict no smoking policy.
Door open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with hour-long performances by Post Modern Connection, Wallice, Said The Whale, Saint Motel and Weezer scheduled ever hour up to 8 p.m. Opening time is the same on Sunday, but the bands Bran Van 3000, Finger Eleven, Bahamas and Third Eye Blind will be playing roughly 90 minute sets.
BEATBOX CHAMPIONSHIP
British Columbia’s top eight beatboxers will go head-to-head at the Vancouver Beatbox Championship on Saturday. The annual showdown is happening at The Beamount Studios, located at 316 W 5th Ave., between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and cost between $18 and $20. Passes will also be sold at the door for $25.
R&B BREWING’S BLOCK PARTY
To thank the community for 26 years of support, R&B Brewing is throwing a block party on Sunday. The event listing promises food, drinks, music and tattoos will be available at 54 E 4th Ave. between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Other local beverage providers that will be on site include Oddity Kombucha, Enjoy Please!, Faculty Brewing and Humblebee Meadery. Alongside R&B Brewery’s pizza menu, there will also be food options from Between 2 Buns and Cracked On. No tickets are required to attend the event, and more details are available on social media.
A massive vintage pop-up market will be happening this Sunday at The Beamount Studios, located at 316 W 5th Ave. Doors for the Granville Flea’s Vintage Expo will open at 11 a.m., and the event is scheduled to run until 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $7. On top of a variety of vintage vendors, organizers say there will be food trucks and ice cream on site.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, federal ministers to give update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
DEVELOPING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, federal ministers to give update
Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.
Top-secret briefing on foreign interference left out key documents: Green leader
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says a top-secret briefing on foreign interference did not allow her to access key intelligence documents.
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
British nurse guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill 6 others, in neonatal ward
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty Friday of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
Two brands suspend advertising on X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content
At least two brands have said they will suspend advertising on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after their ads and those of other companies were run on an account promoting fascism. The issue came less than a week after X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly affirmed the company’s commitment to brand safety for advertisers.
Canada joins U.S., Britain in sanctioning Russian justice officials, political court
Canada is again joining the U.S. and Britain in sanctioning officials accused of corruption, this time involving Russia's justice system.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian rugby sevens teams look to secure Olympic qualification on home soil
Canada's rugby sevens squads will have home-field advantage this weekend when they look to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in Langford, B.C.
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
Calgary
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
-
Wildfire evacuation flights expected to land in Calgary every half hour
Thousands of people, fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, are scheduled to arrive in Calgary throughout the day on Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, federal ministers to give update
Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 16 east of Edmonton
Part of eastbound Highway 16 in Strathcona County was closed early Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | N.W.T. fires reach critical point as winds expected to shift, federal ministers to give update
Federal ministers plan to provide an update on the fires in the Northwest Territories Friday as officials look to get the last remaining residents out of the capital Yellowknife by noon local time.
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
Toronto
-
Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police
A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.
-
Here's what to expect at this year's CNE
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
-
Driver who stole truck, caused multi-vehicle crash in Brampton arrested: police
The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.
Montreal
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
-
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank
The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.
-
Good Samaritan rescues boaters stranded in Lachine Rapids
Two stranded boaters were rescued by a good samaritan Thursday night after they were trapped in the rocks at the Lachine Rapids in southwest Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
High-rise apartment fire sends two to hospital in Winnipeg
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
'Get rid of them': The invasive plant species in Manitoba
Invasive plant species continue to be a problem in Manitoba, as communities work to rid their green spaces of the wrong kind of green.
-
Kelowna declares state of emergency, evacuation orders issued as wildfire jumps Okanagan Lake overnight
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake overnight, forcing more evacuations as spot fires ignite in the city.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
-
Saskatoon police explosive unit dispatched to university
Officers from the explosive disposal unit were on the scene at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in early morning Regina house fire
Crews battled a house fire on the 1400 block of Athol Street in Regina Friday morning, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
-
Is an 'infinity mortgage' really infinite? Experts say probably not, but it's not good
Canadians with variable-rate fixed-payment mortgages are seeing their amortization periods stretch to infinity amid high interest rates. Experts explain what's causing this and what the downstream effects could be for borrowers, default rates and the economy.
-
Regina Foodbank CEO says demand up about 40% from 2022
With sustained high food prices in grocery stores, the Regina Foodbank is continuing to see high demand and an increase in the frequency of clients, according to CEO John Bailey.
Atlantic
-
In wake of N.S. flooding tragedy, a mother and father press for better preparedness
Almost one month after the deaths of four people during Nova Scotia's historic flooding in late July, the parents of one of the victims are still asking for answers.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes
Maritimers can expect to pay more for regular gas at the pumps Friday morning, though the cost of diesel is slightly down.
London
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
-
'Magic mushrooms' seized in St. Thomas
Just over $70,000 of magic mushroom products has been seized and one person has been charged following the use of a search warrant at ‘Fun Guyz’ on Talbot Street in St. Thomas.
-
Hit-and-run investigation leads to charges
Police said the accused dragged the victim and his bicycle for several meters then fled the scene, making no attempt to stop.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island
A 53-year-old from northwestern Ontario has died following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Friday on Manitoulin Island, police say.
-
Sudbury police looking for suspect in Copper Cliff beating
Sudbury police are asking the public to help identify an assault suspect after a fight broke out in the Copper Cliff area just before noon Thursday.
-
Northern Ont. parents track down son, 9, taken by Brampton man
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
Woman assaulted for not having dog on leash: Guelph police
Guelph police are looking for a woman who they say shoved someone because they were walking their dog without a leash.