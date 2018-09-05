

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have identified the woman found murdered last month near Boston Bar as a Belgian national who was apparently hitchhiking across southern B.C.

Police found the woman's body while responding to reports of a suspicious incident just north of the unincorporated Fraser Valley town the evening of Aug. 22.

Weeks later, authorities have identified the deceased as 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, who was travelling in Canada when she was killed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes she had been trying to hitchhike from the Penticton area to Vancouver when she was murdered, and they're hoping to speak to anyone who gave her a ride on Aug. 22.

“Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

Her cause of death hasn't been released, but authorities said they're confident it was a homicide.

Police arrested a man at the scene after discovering Sakkalis's body, but he was released from custody the same week. They also seized a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van.

Anyone who gave Sakkalis a ride while she was hitchhiking, or who has information on her murder is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.