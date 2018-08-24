

Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help solving the murder of an unidentified woman who was found dead this week near Boston Bar.

RCMP officers found the woman's body while responding to reports of a suspicious incident just north of the unincorporated Fraser Valley town on Wednesday evening.

Her identity hasn't been confirmed, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said she is in her late-20s.

"The priority for our detectives will be to positively identify the female victim and notify her family of her death," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

Her cause of death hasn't been confirmed, but IHIT said it was "evident that she was the victim of homicide."

A man was arrested at the scene but has since been released from custody. Investigators are now hoping to learn more about a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van that was seized near the crime scene, and which is believed to be linked to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.