Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction company

Visual artist Jordan Malcolm spent six hours re-painting his mural supporting Ukraine on Tuesday night, after his initial work on the Burnaby construction awning was defaced with Russian propaganda and a symbol linked to Nazi Germany last weekend.

“From between 6 p.m. and midnight, I was out here doing the artwork,” said Malcolm.

So he was shocked and furious when he looked out his window Thursday morning, and saw the new mural had been completely painted over.

“I asked the construction crew, none of them told me anything. All they said is Bosa Properties ordered them to paint over it,” said Malcolm.

The artist says several weeks ago, a member of the same crew had told him the company was OK with the first mural. After it was defaced and had to be painted over, he assumed he would be OK to replace his artwork with something new.

“So it’s really confusing, and I don’t understand why Bosa decided to do this,” Malcolm said.

In a statement to CTV News, Bosa Properties said Malcolm’s work was covered to discourage a repeat of the earlier vandalism.

“Jordan Malcom’s art has become a meaningful touch point for the community and has ignited a larger conversation and opportunity,” director of development Kyle Wright said.

So with support from the City of Burnaby, Bosa is creating a temporary community canvas on the awning at 5987 Wilson Ave.

The statement said: “From March 24 to April 18, we welcome respectful displays of art to build further neighbourhood pride. As planned, this space will then transform with the work of a local Vancouver Mural Festival artist, at which point we will work with the community to donate pieces of the community canvas.”

Malcolm learned about the new initiative late Thursday afternoon. “I’m glad that they’ve actually taken action to paint the rest of the walkway and invite other artists including myself to come and show a sign of support for Ukraine. It’s just too bad they went about it the way they did,” he said.

Malcolm’s third mural at the site will once again be blue and yellow and include sunflowers, which have become a symbol of support for Ukraine.

“I’m going to study more into the Ukrainian style of art, and possibly speak to some Ukrainian artists about it,” he said.

This time, he hopes his artwork will remain intact.