VANCOUVER -- A man was arrested after a car plowed into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

A neighbour called 911 after hearing a series of loud crashes on Marine Drive near Corsica Way shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police, fire and ambulance arrived moments later.

“I was shocked and flabbergasted about what happened,” said Steven Goulet, as he stood in front of the wreckage.

A white BMW sedan was wedged under two vehicles with the engine still running when first responders arrived.

The driver remained on the scene and was issued a breathalyzer test.

Vancouver police say he was arrested and an impaired driving investigation is underway.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court and was driven home by a friend.

Neighbours gathered on the sidewalk to see the damage.

“All of a sudden I saw my car was in there too,” said Hafeez Rehman.

His silver Nissan was totalled and towed away.

Rehamn says he was just about to head to work when he noticed the police presence.

“Oh my god, I’m going to work and now the whole film is going into my mind,” he recalled.

He’s concerned about dealing with an insurance claim during a pandemic.

“ICBC and all of this stuff going on. My work stuff is there too and COVID situation.”

Rehman has been parking his car in that spot for almost 10 years.

“Nobody was here so luckily I was not in the car because god forbid if it was going to happen after half an hour, maybe I was in the car,” he told CTV News.

At least five parked cars were damaged, many of them were totalled and towed away.

The BMW will be impounded for 90 days.