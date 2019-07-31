

CTV News Vancouver





The RCMP is reminding the public of the dangers of leaving young children in parked cars on warm days after rescuing a toddler earlier this month.

Mounties were called to a parking lot in Squamish, B.C. on Sunday, July 21 after a bystander noticed a two-year-old alone in a vehicle.

The temperature inside the car was warmer than 30 C, the RCMP said in a statement a few days later, and it had been left in the sun.

The RCMP and Squamish firefighters helped get the toddler out, who was then assessed by members of B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The toddler's parent was located and the Ministry of Children and Family Development was called.

"Squamish RCMP cannot warn care providers enough about the dangers of leaving children unattended in a vehicle, particularly on a hot day," the RCMP said.

"Temperatures can raise to lethal levels in a short period of time and we have already seen one tragedy in the Lower Mainland this summer season."

A 16-month-old boy died in May after being left inside a vehicle in Burnaby as sunny weather broke temperature records on the South Coast.