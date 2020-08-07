VANCOUVER -- A clandestine drug lab was dismantled at a rural, residential property in Langley Thursday, Mounties say.

There was a significant police and emergency response presence near 21B Avenue and 248 Street as investigators secured the property to safely execute a search warrant.

Police say "evidence of pre-cursor chemicals" were found at the lab and that further testing will be done.

"The investigation will continue to determine what charges, if any, will be laid," Mounties said in a news release.

The Township of Langley Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene in case of emergency and drivers were temporarily asked to avoid the area.