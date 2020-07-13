VANCOUVER -- RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning death of a man at Okanagan Lake.

Police say emergency crews were called around 1:45 p.m. on July 9 to respond to a report of a drowning in West Kelowna near the 2000-block of Boucherie Road. A 65-year-old man had reportedly gone swimming in the lake and not resurfaced.

Witnesses were able to pull the man from the water and begin CPR before emergency personnel arrived and took over.

Despite their efforts, the man could not be revived.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time," Const. Solana Pare said in a statement.

Witnesses, friends and family of the victim are receiving support from RCMP Victims Services.

The man's identity has not been released by Mounties or the coroner, citing privacy reasons.