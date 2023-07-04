Mountain biker dies after crash at Big White

A mountain biker has died after a crash at Big White over the weekend.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed the death in an email to CTV News, but said the incident "is not criminal in nature" and referred further questions to the BC Coroners Service.

Castanet News reports the crash occurred during a BC Cup race on Sunday afternoon.

Big White Ski Resort's senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall told Castanet "a serious accident" had occurred "during an actual race."

CTV News reached out to Ballingall for more information, but he referred questions to Cycling BC. This story will be updated if a response from the cycling organization or the coroner is received.

The BC Cup is a series of downhill mountain bike races held across the province. Racers accumulate points for their performance in each race, and an overall winner is crowned based on total points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates