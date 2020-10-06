VANCOUVER -- A man has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., the RCMP says.

Officers say the man was riding a motorcycle onto the on-ramp at 200th Street Monday evening when he lost control of the bike.

The rider was thrown off, and landed in the right lane of the highway, where he was then struck by a vehicle.

Mounties have not identified the man, other than to say he was in his 50s and a resident of Surrey.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and did not survive, the RCMP said Tuesday.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with more information or dash cam video is asked to contact Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.