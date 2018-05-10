

1. The Predator Ridge Weekend Getaway Contest (the “Contest”) starts at 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time ("PT") on Monday, May 14th, 2018 and closes on Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. PT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The contest sponsors are: Bell Media Inc. and Predator Ridge Limited Partnership (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. TO ENTER the Contest, simply watch CTV Morning Live on the local cable or satellite channel in your area during the Contest Period. An announcement will be made three (3) times each day (at approximately 7:20 a.m., 8:20 a.m., and 8:40 a.m.) telling viewers to call in for a chance to win (the “Announcements”). When you hear an Announcement, call the CTV Vancouver contest line at 604-280-1410 (the “Contest Line”). In the event that the entrant is outside of the local calling area, standard long distance rates as charged by the entrant’s long distance service provider will apply. The Ninth (9th) caller through on the Contest Line following an Announcement will be eligible for the Prize as described below (an “Eligible Winner”). Each Eligible Winner will be announced on-air and may be required to chat on-air. If there is not a clear telephone connection between the CTV Vancouver on-air announcer and an Eligible Winner, such that one or each other cannot hear the other, such Eligible Winner will be disqualified, and the Contest Sponsors (as defined below) will not be liable in any way for such failed connection. Each Eligible Winner will then be required to provide a representative of CTV Vancouver with his/her name, address and telephone number. In conducting the Contest, CTV Vancouver and its representatives have the full and absolute discretion to disqualify any Eligible Winner who fails to respond on the phone or whose response cannot be heard, and the Contest Sponsors shall have no liability or responsibility to any Eligible Winner so disqualified. The odds of becoming an Eligible Winner of a Prize will depend on the total number of individuals calling the Contest Line following the applicable Announcement. Limit of one Prize per person.

4. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of British Columbia and be nineteen (19) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. A winner of a previous CTV Vancouver contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the start of this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes) and persons domiciled with a winner are not eligible to enter.

5. Prizes – There are fifteen (15) prizes available to be won (the “Prizes”), each consisting of a getaway for two (2) to Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon, BC. Getaway includes: one (1) night accommodation for two (2) (based on one (1) room, double occupancy) as chosen by the Contest Sponsor at its sole discretion and one (1) round of golf at Predator Ridge on the public course. The Prize winner and his/her guest are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, taxes, fuel/currency surcharges, meals and beverages, room service, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance, any required travel documentation, and all personal expenses of any kind or nature. Accommodation is subject to availability and change without notice or compensation. The Prize winner and his/her guest are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to get to and return from the destination. It is recommended that the Prize winner and his/her guest obtain sufficient personal insurance prior to departure. Accommodation dates will be determined by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion and blackout periods apply and booking will be based on availability. Not valid on weekends in July or August 2018. Prize is valid until October 17th, 2018. The guest must be nineteen (19) years of age or older in order to participate in the Prize. Approximate retail value of each Prize is seven hundred forty six dollars and eighty three cents ($746.83) CAD. No change in travel arrangements can be made by the Prize winner once his/her booking has been confirmed. The Prize may not be used towards any type of frequent flyer mileage, or other reward point accumulation program. Before being able to participate in the Prize, the winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these official rules and regulations (the “Rules”), grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the guest, beyond his/her participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the guest’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. In order to be declared the winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner , or in the case of a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian], will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected.

8. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

9. All entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.

10. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at #500 – 969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1X5.

11. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

12. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.