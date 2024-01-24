More unpleasant smells could waft over Metro Vancouver this week

There could be more unpleasant smells wafting over Metro Vancouver this week, according to a public notice from the Parkland fuel refinery.

The refinery will be conducting a "controlled and necessary operational procedure" on Thursday morning that could result in a "strong odour and visible plume," the company wrote on its website.

"As always, our goal is to have minimal impact on our neighbours and nearby communities," the notice reads. "However, you may notice increased odour, flaring, and visible smoke over the next few days."

Parkland also provided a few more details on the incident that sent an acrid odour over Vancouver and Burnaby last weekend, leading to more than 100 complaints from residents.

The company's operations were shut down due to the cold snap earlier this month, and Parkland said "an issue occurred" with one of the refinery units during an attempted restart on Sunday, resulting in the previous plume and unpleasant stench.

Metro Vancouver, which operates a network of air quality monitoring stations, said there were elevated levels of sulphur dioxide after the incident, but not enough to breach pollution standards.

"Three air contaminants emitted from Parkland refinery that Metro Vancouver monitors are particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide," officials said in a news release.

"Air quality objectives for those air contaminants were not exceeded at the monitoring stations during the event."

No injuries have been reported in connection with that incident.

Metro Vancouver issued a new "air quality bulletin" Wednesday afternoon in response to the refinery's plans.

"Environmental Regulation and Enforcement officers will continue to monitor and assess the air emissions and potential impacts of the refinery operation that is planned for the coming days," the regional district said in a statement.

The bulletin is in effect for the northeast and northwest regions of Metro Vancouver.

Health authorities advise residents of the affected areas that they can move inside and close windows, doors and air intakes if they smell odour. Running indoor air cleaners that use activated carbon filters, and spending time in large indoor spaces with air conditioning – such as libraries and community centres – may also reduce exposure to the odour-causing contaminants.

"If you have chronic underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, asthma, and/or diabetes or are sensitive to air pollution, you may wish to reduce your outdoor physical activity until this bulletin is lifted," the statement reads.

"If you are experiencing significant symptoms, including chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or wheezing, limit physical activity and seek prompt medical attention. Call 911 in the case of an emergency."

Parkland said it will be "working closely" with regulators and stakeholders ahead of Thursday's procedure, which it described as "the first step in the safe restart" of the refinery.

"The wellbeing of our neighbours is a top priority, and we’re proactively working with regulators to keep the community safe and informed," the company said.