More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert

From left to right, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, are shown in a photo shared by family on July 25,2023. Surrey RCMP say investigators have "credible information" that supports the alleged abduction of the siblings by their mother, Verity Bolton, was preplanned. From left to right, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, are shown in a photo shared by family on July 25,2023. Surrey RCMP say investigators have "credible information" that supports the alleged abduction of the siblings by their mother, Verity Bolton, was preplanned.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener