More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert

As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP released new photos of Aurora Bolton, 8, and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton—along with a message from the pair’s family.

“They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos,” the statement reads.

“Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents miss them more than can be expressed.”

The children are at the centre of an Amber Alert that was launched on July 19—two days after the siblings were supposed to return from a scheduled vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP released new details about two men believed to be travelling with Verity Bolton’s—her 53-year-old boyfriend Abraxas Glazov and her 74-year-old father Robert Bolton. Investigators also said they believe the alleged abduction was pre-planned, and that the children have likely been moved “off the grid.”

The following day, the children’s family turned the spotlight away from the search—focusing instead on what makes the siblings so special.

Aurora Bolton is described as “the sweetest girl” and “an amazing helper” who loves crafting, creating and trying new things.

“We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses,” wrote the family.

Her older brother usually spends his time playing online games, chatting with his best friends and prefers cooking over cleaning the dishes, according to the statement.

“Both kids love a good ‘scratch-back’ before bed and we take this time to chat and connect with them one-on-one. They share their day, their hurts, their questions with us, and then go to bed with a good snuggle and kiss,” the family said.

The siblings have active social lives and love swimming, sleep-overs, playing outdoors, family picnics, movie nights with popcorn, making slime “with maximum mess,” silly experiments and pranks, and water fights with the neighbours, the statement details.

“They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed,” the message concludes.

Surrey RCMP believed the children and three adults are travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708 that has been seen towing three different trailers.

The last time the Bolton siblings were seen was on July 7 at a gas station in Merrit, while security video captured their mother at a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15.

So far, police say they have received more than 180 tips but that there have been no confirmed sightings outside of B.C.

Tips can be made by calling a special line at 604-599-7676, or by emailing surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, according to police.

Mounties say people should call 911 if they have the children in view.